Three Pak women held for threatening to bomb country's investigative agency

A woman and her two daughters have been arrested in under terrorism and other charges for allegedly threatening to bomb the country's security and investigative agency's Lahore office.



The (FIA) authorities were receiving messages from a profile threatening to blow up its Lahore premises through bomb blast.



"We arrested yesterday three women Fidous Rehana and her two daughters Ayesha and Sundas, residents of Sotar Mandi near Lahore Cantonment for uploading threats and objectionable material on a account against the Lahore and its officers," Lahore Wing head Shahid Hassan told PTI.The officer further said the women committed the crime to implicate a man (Mian Ali) by making his fake ID."The women claimed that Mian Ali was blackmailing them therefore they had decided to get him arrested by the They also got the help of their accomplice Usman to create the fake ID and hurling serious threats to the officers and bomb its (FIA) Lahore building," Shahid said.The building in Lahore had been bombed in 2008 in which 26 people, including officers, were killed. Banned Tahreek-iTaliban was reported to have been involved in the blast.According to the FIR, the account in the name of Mian was created on November 18, 2017."It first started harassing the authorities and later threatened to blow up its building through bomb blast. The investigation team had traced the IP address used to access the said profile and found that it was used by two mobile numbers which were registered in the name of Firdous Rehana," the FIR says.The official said the women were presented before the judicial magistrate who sent them to jail on judicial remand, allowing the agency to interrogate them in jail. The has also taken the womens accomplice Usman into custody and got his physical remand from a judicial magistrate.