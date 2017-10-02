JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Uber's path to win back London market: data, fines and fees
Business Standard

Three US-born scientists win 2017 Nobel Medicine Prize

The Nobel Assembly also said these discoveries explain how plants, animals and humans adapt their biological rhythm so that its synchronised with the Earth's revolutions

AFP| PTI  |  Stockholm 

(Photo: Twitter, @NobelPrize)
(Photo: Twitter, @NobelPrize)

US trio Jeffrey C Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W Young won the 2017 Nobel Medicine Prize for their work on internal biological clocks known as the circadian rhythm, the jury said on Monday.

"Their discoveries explain how plants, animals and humans adapt their biological rhythm so that it is synchronised with the Earth's revolutions," the Nobel Assembly said.

First Published: Mon, October 02 2017. 16:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements