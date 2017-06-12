Time magazine's cover calling Donald Trump 'Liar in Chief' is fake!

A fake cover is doing the rounds on Twitter, which called the US President ‘Liar in Chief’. The photo was being circulated widely. It was even shared by some prominent American journalists. The photo was then also shared by Indian journalists including and on social media platform. They, however, corrected their mistake.



also retweeted Boom FactCheck. Boom FactCheck claims it to be India’s first independent online resource to cross check urban myths, rumours spread through social media.

It's been posted by reputed US journalists & opinion leaders. But @boomlive_in is a very reliable factchecker so holding it back for now

And Indian journalists have forgotten their basic lessons in three years! This should be counted as Modi's achievement too! https://t.co/lQqwmLgeo1 — Sonia Sarkar (@sonia_26) June 11, 2017

I have been told by someone at Time that this cover is a fake https://t.co/axz1gXikwq — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 11, 2017

Few other Indian journalists also seemed confused and tweeted these:The fake cover features Donald Trump, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the backdrop. The text on the cover reads: “Americans begin facing the task of living under the This fake Time cover seems to be photoshopped. This cover shows references to the current inquiries about Trump connections to Russia, as well as the testimony from James Comey. James Comey’s testimony was a public critique of Trump’s conduct in office and character as a whole.A journalist from Florida took to Twitter and mentioned that he finds the cover to be fake.According to a report on India.com, the magazine has now shared the authentic Time, June 19 cover, which features Trump. The cover released on the official website reads: THE SWAMP HOTEL, How Trump’s DC outpost became a dealmaker’s paradise for diplomats, lobbyists and insiders.