What James Comey's gripping Senate hearing told us about Donald Trump
Business Standard

Time magazine's cover calling Donald Trump 'Liar in Chief' is fake!

The fake cover features Donald Trump, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the backdrop

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A fake Time Magazine cover is doing the rounds on Twitter, which called the US President Donald Trump ‘Liar in Chief’. The photo was being circulated widely. It was even shared by some prominent American journalists. The photo was then also shared by Indian journalists including Shekhar Gupta and others on social media platform. They, however, corrected their mistake. 
 
Shekhar Gupta also retweeted Boom FactCheck. Boom FactCheck claims it to be India’s first independent online resource to cross check urban myths, rumours spread through social media.
Few other Indian journalists also seemed confused and tweeted these:
The fake cover features Donald Trump, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the backdrop. The text on the cover reads: “Americans begin facing the task of living under the LIAR in CHIEF. This fake Time cover seems to be photoshopped. This cover shows references to the current inquiries about Trump connections to Russia, as well as the testimony from James Comey. James Comey’s testimony was a public critique of Trump’s conduct in office and character as a whole. 

A journalist from Florida took to Twitter and mentioned that he finds the cover to be fake.
According to a report on India.com, the magazine has now shared the authentic Time, June 19 cover, which features Trump. The cover released on the official website reads: THE SWAMP HOTEL, How Trump’s DC outpost became a dealmaker’s paradise for diplomats, lobbyists and insiders.

