Time magazine's cover calling Donald Trump 'Liar in Chief' is fake!

It's been posted by reputed US journalists & opinion leaders. But @boomlive_in is a very reliable factchecker so holding it back for now
I https://t.co/nW9ptVJtBt — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 11, 2017
With @realDonaldTrump at the helm, bestest journalism is happening in USA. @TIME @nytimes & @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/UtJl4tWdVy— Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) June 11, 2017
The fake cover features Donald Trump, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the backdrop. The text on the cover reads: “Americans begin facing the task of living under the LIAR in CHIEF. This fake Time cover seems to be photoshopped. This cover shows references to the current inquiries about Trump connections to Russia, as well as the testimony from James Comey. James Comey’s testimony was a public critique of Trump’s conduct in office and character as a whole.
And Indian journalists have forgotten their basic lessons in three years! This should be counted as Modi's achievement too! https://t.co/lQqwmLgeo1— Sonia Sarkar (@sonia_26) June 11, 2017
A journalist from Florida took to Twitter and mentioned that he finds the cover to be fake.
According to a report on India.com, the magazine has now shared the authentic Time, June 19 cover, which features Trump. The cover released on the official website reads: THE SWAMP HOTEL, How Trump’s DC outpost became a dealmaker’s paradise for diplomats, lobbyists and insiders.
I have been told by someone at Time that this cover is a fake https://t.co/axz1gXikwq— Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) June 11, 2017
Trump's DC hotel gets its own cover of TIME magazine pic.twitter.com/xAAyvBRgYX— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) June 8, 2017
