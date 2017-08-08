Tired of fake products? Dubai's online system to help shoppers fight them

authorities have launched an online system that will help customers fight

It was unveiled on Monday by Khalid Mohammad Sharif Al Awadhi, assistant director general for Environment, Health and Safety Control Sector, reports Xinhua news agency.

The smart, integrated system for classification and registration of consumer products, which is called "Montaji", will be complemented with a mobile app with the same name.

The system, accessible through the city's portal (www.dm.gov.ae), will ensure product safety while guaranteeing smooth flow of trade.

On the system, shoppers in can check the authenticity of any consumer products and match up their health profile with the product specifications.

All consumer safety products sold in Dubai, such as health supplements, cosmetic and personal care products, perfumes, detergents, soaps, packaging materials and biocides such as antibacterial products, must be registered with the "Montaji" system, said Naseem Mohammed Rafee, head of the Consumer Product Safety Section.

When consumers have any doubt about any such products, they can enter the bar code or name of the product in the Montaji system and verify the details.

Consumers can report violations through the municipality's call centre 800900.

A mobile app with the same name will be launched within two months, said Ahmad Mohammad Kajoor, head of IT Infrastructure at the municipality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)