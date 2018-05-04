To finance Monsanto acquisition, Bayer sells Covestro stake for $2.64 bn

Pharmaceutical group has sold a further stake in plastics company for 2.2 billion euros ($2.64 billion), placing a holding of 14.2 per cent via an accelerated book-building process.

was spun off from in 2015, and said this latest sale marks the start of the full separation from its former unit.

Bayer, which is buying seed maker Monsanto, raised 1.8 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in January by selling a 10.4 per cent stake in

The latest sale of $28.8 million shares to institutional investors valued at 75.50 euros apiece, Bayer said on Friday, bringing the total gains from the sale of to more than 9 billion euros.

"The proceeds from the sale are higher than expected. This will be considered when determining the size of the share capital increase to finance the proposed acquisition of Monsanto," finance chief Johannes Dietsch said in a statement.

Bayer now holds 6.8 per cent of which it acquired from These will be used to repay an exchangeable bond issued in 2017 that matures in 2020, Bayer said.

BofA Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan acted as joint bookrunners on the placement, which took place late on Thursday.

closed at 76.48 euros on Thursday, while closed at 99.97 euros.