To gauge Macron's economic vision, look to France's 'last chance' students

Macron is pitted against Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front

Alissa J. Rubin | NYT  |  Bobigny 

When Emmanuel Macron rolled out his presidential campaign nearly six months ago, he came to a little-known vocational school in Bobigny, a working-class suburb of Paris. The backdrop was chosen to burnish his image as the candidate who would revive France, especially for young people.

As France’s economy minister, Mr. Macron, a former investment banker, had pointed the school to a European Union grant to open a pilot program to train at-risk youths. The idea was born after the terrorist attacks of 2015 highlighted the dangers of leaving behind those who live in France’s bleak suburbs, called banlieues, which are often heavily populated by immigrants.

“The France of the suburbs needs mobility,” he said at the time. In those areas, he said, “fewer young people have access to school, fewer have access to culture and fewer have access to employment.”

He added, “Suburban France and rural France have the right to succeed, to develop themselves and we have to permit them to more forward, we have to invest in them.”

France is girding for its presidential election on Sunday, with Mr. Macron pitted against Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Front. Their differences are sharply defined, especially on how to fix French economy. Whichever candidate wins, spurring job creation will be a formidable task. Unemployment nationwide is just under 10 percent, but more than twice that figure for people 25 and younger.

To Ms. Le Pen, a fierce nationalist, the problem is unfettered capitalism and “savage globalization.” Her cure is to sharply restrict immigration and protect French industries where workers are being displaced. She would also jettison the European Union. She has attacked Mr. Macron as a toady of global interests who would do little for the common citizen.

By highlighting the center in Bobigny at his announcement, Mr. Macron was showing his technocratic impulse to fight France’s social and economic ills with practical, down-to-earth measures, working with those who need jobs and using traditional, targeted programs that are innovative if not overly imaginative.

“This isn’t a second chance for these kids, it’s their last chance,” Patrick Toulmet, the president of the school, the Center for Trades and Business of Seine-St.-Denis, said of his students. Some of them had enrolled after being expelled from high school, dropping out or turning delinquent.

Mathieu Plane, an economist at the Observatoire Français des Conjonctures Économiques, the economic research center for Sciences Po, a university in Paris, said that many of Mr. Macron’s economic proposals are not vastly different from those put in place by the country’s current and unpopular president, François Hollande. But the policies have not yet prodded France out of its economic stagnation.

One difference is that Mr. Hollande ran on a Socialist platform but as president introduced a short-term payroll tax credit plan to reduce rising labor costs, leaving many Socialists feeling betrayed. Mr. Macron has made clear that he supports a variety of stimulus measures that help businesses, wants to make the payroll tax credit permanent and would push labor reforms even further.

He has endorsed a 50 billion euro (about $55 billion) stimulus plan to reduce unemployment — which includes investing in training programs for one million youths and offering bonuses to businesses that hire from the impoverished suburbs — as well as a host of other proposals that focus more on innovation and modernizing infrastructure.

“He has a social-liberal program which is in the spirit of the five-year term we just had,” Mr. Plane said of Mr. Macron.

This raises the question of whether Mr. Macron’s plans will in fact be enough for France: enough to stimulate jobs while easing the effects of globalization, which have sown such anger that about 40 percent of votes in the first round of the election went to populist candidates, both far right and far left.

Rayanne Benyahia, 16, who is in the program for disadvantaged and troubled youths at the center and keeps up with politics through the internet, said he was skeptical about Mr. Macron’s economic plans.

His preferred candidate was Philippe Poutou, a far-left, tough-talking worker in a Ford factory who inveighed against corrupt politicians and the rich. He won 1 percent of the vote in the first round.

“I saw him on Snapchat and I saved it,” said Mr. Benyahia, smiling. “He’s like us.”

For Mr. Benyahia, who lived in foster care for six years, a permanent job with a living wage seems almost a pipe dream. “I’ll believe it when I see it,” he said as he sat in the campus cafeteria, scrolling through videos on his cellphone.

The vocational schools themselves are no silver bullet to the country’s economic and social ills. It has proved difficult for the centers to keep up with the needs of increasingly high-tech employers, as well as to overcome stigmas in France attached to apprenticing in a trade.

Trade and artisan training programs “have a bad image because it is seen as what you do when you failed at school,” said Leila Diri, the director of the school. “So already they have negative baggage,” she said of the students.

In part for that reason, the center has room for 3,000 students but just 1,500 are enrolled, Ms. Diri said.

While the school is quite successful at guaranteeing that the students will get an apprenticeship — between 75 and 80 percent do — it often does not turn into a full-time job.

Employers remain reluctant to add permanent staff members because of the cost of social security taxes, which can add as much as 50 percent to a salary.

Murat Boz, 18, who came to France five years ago from Turkey with his parents and three siblings, is typical of the immigrant students at the center. He has embraced life in France and is studying to be an electrician.

“I came to the campus to get an apprentice contract because I want to find work quickly,” he said in fluent French, which he mastered soon after moving here.

But for now, “As an apprentice we often do the job of an employee and we are not even paid the minimum wage,” he said.

Even if the pay is low, students unable to find permanent work often come back to get a second diploma in a related field and a second apprenticeship, because it is all they can get.

Mr. Macron is hoping to change that cycle by waiving the requirement that employers pay social taxes for new employees, which would significantly reduce the cost of hiring and, he hopes, spur job creation.

He would like to make working hours more flexible and also offer companies financial incentives to hire people from poor neighborhoods.

The center in Bobigny has already expanded its reach to include unemployed adults. Some have lost their jobs because their firms closed or restructured and others simply want a career change.

In the pastry making course, about half the students are adult workers switching careers or retraining. The school has a graduate who got an apprenticeship at the presidential palace, the Elysée, and another at Pierre Hermé, a renowned Parisian pastry chef.

Mr. Toulmet, who had gotten to know Mr. Macron when the candidate was still economy minister, recalled the conversation that planted the seed for the pilot program at the center he now runs for at-risk youths.

Mr. Macron asked him what could be done to help the teenagers and young people who lived in areas like his. Mr. Toulmet explained that the school needed a program for troubled young people who were even unprepared for vocational studies, but there was no money for it.

That is when, he recalled, Mr. Macron told him about the European Union grant that was available to local governments — in this case, the prefecture of St. Denis. The pilot program now has 190 students and is almost at capacity, Mr. Toulmet said.

Yet in those classes, the mood is sometimes dark among the students, ranging from 16 to 26 years old. Some are all but silent, others verge on rudeness, some look bored and distant.

The students start the day with cross-fit or a similar exercise program to help them manage their restiveness and anger. Then, they have classes and each month spend a week trying out different vocational training programs.

Rayn Charley, 16, who got kicked out of school, said none of the offerings interested him. Asked what he would like to do, he rubbed his thumb and forefinger together, saying with a grin, “Money, money, money.”

His mother doesn’t work, there’s no father in the picture and he has three siblings, he said.

“People in my neighborhood, they sell drugs; there’s lots of prostitution,” he said. “I want to live like movie stars. I’m losing time here.”

Mr. Toulmet said he is honest with the students, telling them that though they have multiple strikes against them, they can succeed. He tells them, too, that he understands discrimination — he is handicapped and uses a wheelchair.

“I tell them, ‘It is going to be hard — your neighborhoods have a bad image, your names do not sound French and it is going to be harder to find an apprenticeship — but you can do it,’” he said.

