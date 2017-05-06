To gauge Macron's economic vision, look to France's 'last chance' students

Murat Boz, 18, who came to France five years ago from Turkey with his parents and three siblings, is typical of the immigrant students at the center. He has embraced life in France and is studying to be an electrician.

“I came to the campus to get an apprentice contract because I want to find work quickly,” he said in fluent French, which he mastered soon after moving here.

But for now, “As an apprentice we often do the job of an employee and we are not even paid the minimum wage,” he said.

Even if the pay is low, students unable to find permanent work often come back to get a second diploma in a related field and a second apprenticeship, because it is all they can get.

Mr. Macron is hoping to change that cycle by waiving the requirement that employers pay social taxes for new employees, which would significantly reduce the cost of hiring and, he hopes, spur job creation.

The center in Bobigny has already expanded its reach to include unemployed adults. Some have lost their jobs because their firms closed or restructured and simply want a career change.

In the pastry making course, about half the students are adult workers switching careers or retraining. The school has a graduate who got an apprenticeship at the presidential palace, the Elysée, and another at Pierre Hermé, a renowned Parisian pastry chef.

Mr. Toulmet, who had gotten to know Mr. Macron when the candidate was still economy minister, recalled the conversation that planted the seed for the pilot program at the center he now runs for at-risk youths.

Mr. Macron asked him what could be done to help the teenagers and young people who lived in areas like his. Mr. Toulmet explained that the school needed a program for troubled young people who were even unprepared for vocational studies, but there was no money for it.

That is when, he recalled, Mr. Macron told him about the European Union grant that was available to local governments — in this case, the prefecture of St. Denis. The pilot program now has 190 students and is almost at capacity, Mr. Toulmet said.

Yet in those classes, the mood is sometimes dark among the students, ranging from 16 to 26 years old. Some are all but silent, verge on rudeness, some look bored and distant.

The students start the day with cross-fit or a similar exercise program to help them manage their restiveness and anger. Then, they have classes and each month spend a week trying out different vocational training programs.

Rayn Charley, 16, who got kicked out of school, said none of the offerings interested him. Asked what he would like to do, he rubbed his thumb and forefinger together, saying with a grin, “Money, money, money.”

His mother doesn’t work, there’s no father in the picture and he has three siblings, he said.

“People in my neighborhood, they sell drugs; there’s lots of prostitution,” he said. “I want to live like movie stars. I’m losing time here.”

Mr. Toulmet said he is honest with the students, telling them that though they have multiple strikes against them, they can succeed. He tells them, too, that he understands discrimination — he is handicapped and uses a wheelchair.

“I tell them, ‘It is going to be hard — your neighborhoods have a bad image, your names do not sound French and it is going to be harder to find an apprenticeship — but you can do it,’” he said.

He would like to make working hours more flexible and also offer companies financial incentives to hire people from poor neighborhoods.