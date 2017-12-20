'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' amongst Bill Gates' 7 inspiring things in 2017

Corporation co-founder has lauded the film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" and said that it has educated audiences about India's challenge.

The movie was amongst his seven inspiring things in 2017.

"There's no denying that 2017 was a really tough year... but it also delivered some amazing moments of hope and progress. Here are some inspiring tweets that you may have missed," Gates tweeted on Tuesday.

Later he re-tweeted a link from the Express Tribune and wrote: "'Toilet: A Love Story,' a romance about a newly wed couple, educated audiences about India's challenge."

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" revolves around a man named Keshav, who falls in love with Jaya and gets married to her. However, she complains that there is no toilet in the house and he tries to pacify her with temporary arrangements.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who stars opposite in the film, thanked for recognising our efforts.

"'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' is our contribution towards ending a practice that affects a very large population of the world. We truly hope open defecation will be a thing of the past. To a brighter and better world. Say no to open defecation," she added.