Start-ups seek to take some of the pain out of moving
Business Standard

Tokyo Costliest City for Expats

London fell out of the top 100 priciest after Brexit crushed the pound

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Tokyo regained its top spot among the world’s most expensive cities for expatriates for the first time since 2012 as the yen rose. London fell out of the top 100 priciest after Brexit crushed the pound.The Japanese capital jumped up from the 12th spot last year, while Yokohama and Osaka joined the top 10, ECA International said Wednesday in a report comparing the global cost of living for expatriates. Those cities all leapfrogged Hong Kong, which edged down to 11th from ninth. Zurich fell from the top spot to third, while Geneva fell to fourth from second.The estimates are based on cost-of-living surveys carried out in March and September, using a basket of goods and services from food to rent and utility charges. Here is a look:

Expats, costliest cities,
Tokyo
Living the high life: World's 10 most expensive cities for expats
 
1. Tokyo, Japan
2. Luanda, Angola
3. Zurich, Switzerland
4. Geneva, Switzerland
5. Yokohama, Japan
6. Basel, Switzerland
7. Nagoya, Japan
8. Bern, Switzerland
9. Osaka, Japan
10. Kinshasa, Democratic republic of Congo


Expats, least costliest cities, costliest cities,
Vancouver
Where to live (relatively) cheaply: The top 100's least expensive cities for expats

100. Vancouver, Canada
99. Denver, Colarado
98. Dublin, Ireland
97. Antwrep, Belgium
96. Atlanta, Georgia
95. Phoenix, Arizona
94. Manama, Bahrain
93. Minneapolis, Minnesota
92. Baltimore, Maryland
91. St. Louis, Missouri
90. Berlin, Germany
Source: ECA International, Bloomberg

