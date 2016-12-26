Tokyo regained its top spot among the world’s most expensive cities for expatriates for the first time since 2012 as the yen rose. London fell out of the top 100 priciest after Brexit crushed the pound.The Japanese capital jumped up from the 12th spot last year, while Yokohama and Osaka joined the top 10, ECA International said Wednesday in a report comparing the global cost of living for expatriates. Those cities all leapfrogged Hong Kong, which edged down to 11th from ninth. Zurich fell from the top spot to third, while Geneva fell to fourth from second.The estimates are based on cost-of-living surveys carried out in March and September, using a basket of goods and services from food to rent and utility charges. Here is a look:
Tokyo Costliest City for Expats
London fell out of the top 100 priciest after Brexit crushed the pound
BS Reporter |
http://mybs.in/2TK4blS
