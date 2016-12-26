Tokyo Costliest City for Expats

regained its top spot among the world’s most expensive cities for expatriates for the first time since 2012 as the yen rose. fell out of the top 100 priciest after Brexit crushed the pound.The Japanese capital jumped up from the 12th spot last year, while and joined the top 10, ECA International said Wednesday in a report comparing the global cost of living for expatriates. Those cities all leapfrogged Hong Kong, which edged down to 11th from ninth. fell from the top spot to third, while fell to fourth from second.The estimates are based on cost-of-living surveys carried out in March and September, using a basket of goods and services from food to rent and utility charges. Here is a look:





Living the high life: World's 10 most expensive cities for expats

1. Tokyo, Japan

2. Luanda, Angola

3. Zurich, Switzerland

4. Geneva, Switzerland

5. Yokohama, Japan

6. Basel, Switzerland

7. Nagoya, Japan

8. Bern, Switzerland

9. Osaka, Japan