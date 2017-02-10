Top Al-Qaeda leader killed in Syria air strike: US

A air raid in northern has killed a top member who had close ties the terror network's late leader Osama bin Laden, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

Abu Hani al-Masri died in the drone strike in Syria's northwestern Idlib province last Saturday after air strikes killed 10 operatives near Idlib a day earlier, Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis announced.

Masri is alleged to have set up and run training camps in Afghanistan during the 1980s and 1990s. He "recruited, indoctrinated, trained and equipped thousands of terrorists," the Pentagon stated.

He also had close ties to fellow Egyptian Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became leader when Bin Laden was killed in Pakistan by forces in 2011.

"These strikes disrupt al-Qaeda's ability to plot and direct external attacks targeting the and our interests worldwide," said Davis.

Al-Qaeda's influence in operates largely through an affiliated jihadist group, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (JFS), formerly called the al-Nusra Front.

JFS, which at one stage controlled most of Idlib province, was one of the groups excluded from the ceasefire negotiated by Russia and Turkey in December.

Intelligence suggests JFS's leadership structure is still intertwined with Al-Qaeda's.