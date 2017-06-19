Top Exporting Countries of Asia

Exports from Asia totalled about $5.858 trillion in 2016, down -3.9% since 2012 when Asian shipments were valued at $6.094 trillion. Calculations were done using statistics from the Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook database; the total gross domestic product for the selected 36 Asian countries on a purchase power parity basis amounted to roughly $51.225 trillion in 2016.

Therefore, exports accounted for an estimated 11.4% of Asia’s total economic output.



Given Asia’s population of approximately 4.1 billion people, the total $5.858 trillion in 2016 Asian exports comes to roughly $1,419 for every person living within that continent.