Top Trump aide plans talks in Canada with Trudeau team: source

A top adviser to US President Donald Trump plans to hold talks in Canada on Tuesday with members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Calgary, Alberta, where Trudeau and his cabinet are holding a two-day retreat focused largely on the new US administration.
