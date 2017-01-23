TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Emirates airline embarks on modest restructuring as growth slows
Business Standard

Top Trump aide plans talks in Canada with Trudeau team: source

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Calgary, Alberta

Reuters  |  Calgary | Alberta 

Donald Trump
Donald Trump points to a member of the audience after speaking at the Central Intelligence Agency in Langley, Virginia (Photo: AP/PTI)

A top adviser to US President Donald Trump plans to hold talks in Canada on Tuesday with members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Calgary, Alberta, where Trudeau and his cabinet are holding a two-day retreat focused largely on the new US administration.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Top Trump aide plans talks in Canada with Trudeau team: source

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Calgary, Alberta

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Calgary, Alberta

A top adviser to US President Donald Trump plans to hold talks in Canada on Tuesday with members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Calgary, Alberta, where Trudeau and his cabinet are holding a two-day retreat focused largely on the new US administration.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Top Trump aide plans talks in Canada with Trudeau team: source

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Calgary, Alberta

A top adviser to US President Donald Trump plans to hold talks in Canada on Tuesday with members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's team, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, will travel to Calgary, Alberta, where Trudeau and his cabinet are holding a two-day retreat focused largely on the new US administration.

image
Business Standard
177 22