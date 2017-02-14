Toshiba chairman Shigenori Shiga quits post over huge losses

TRENDING ON BS
Toshiba to take $6.3 billion hit on US nuclear unit
Business Standard

AFP | PTI  |  Tokyo 

toshiba
Toshiba Chairman Shigenori Shiga. Photo: Reuters

Toshiba said today its chairman Shigenori Shiga was stepping down from his post as the company warned it was set to book multi-billion-dollar losses in its US nuclear business.

Hours after delaying the release of its financial results, the company issued a forecast that said it was on track to report a net loss of 390 billion yen ($3.4 billion) in the current fiscal year to March, with losses in its atomic division topping 700 billion yen.

