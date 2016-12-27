Toshiba sees loss of about 100 bn yen on US nuclear power acquisition

The loss relates to the acquisition of Chicago Bridge & Iron's nuclear business unit in Oct 2015

Electronics giant Corp expects to report a one-off loss of about 100 billion yen ($850 million) on a nuclear power acquisition made by its Westinghouse operation last year, the Nikkei business daily reported.



did not immediately reply to a request from Reuters for comment.



The loss relates to the acquisition of & Iron's (CB&I) nuclear business unit in October last year. CB&I and Westinghouse are involved in litigation over the calculation of working capital in the deal.



has forecast full year net profit at about 145 billion yen this year.





