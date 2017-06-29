Toshiba sues Western Digital for $1.1 billion

Corp sued in a Japanese court, asking for 120 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in damages and seeking to stop the US company from interfering in the sale of its chip unit, escalating a legal tussle between the

The litigation, filed Wednesday in Tokyo District Court, seeks to stop from making ownership claims over the enterprise that is trying to sell. The Japanese company stated that Western Digital’s employees improperly obtained proprietary information.

The relationship between and has gotten more acrimonious, as moves toward a sale of the flash-memory division. Last month, invoked an arbitration clause in their business agreement, seeking to block Toshiba’s transfer of ownership of the unit to a separate legal entity in preparation for a sale. Toshiba, which has since reversed that transfer, then had its lawyers send a letter demanding that the US company stop its “harassment” as tries to sell the business.

“ has made very clear that they want to move the process along without Western Digital’s obstruction, which, frankly, hasn’t been particularly constructive,” said Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Group. “This clearly highlights the deterioration of the relationship between the two partners.”





The Chip Saga * filed a litigation in Tokyo District Court against for interference in sale of its chip unit * claims employees improperly obtained proprietary information * In May, invoked an arbitration clause, seeking to block Toshiba’s transfer of ownership of the unit to a separate legal entity in preparation for a sale A representative for Western Digital, which has said that needs its consent to complete the sale, declined to comment. shares declined 1.8 per cent at the close in Tokyo Wednesday.

The escalating stand-off between the over the chip sale could disrupt Toshiba’s plans to use cash from the divestment to plug a hole in its balance sheet from a massive loss in its nuclear power business.

Last week, said a group led by the Innovation Network Corp of Japan, Bain Capital and other investors were the preferred bidders for the semiconductor business, and that it’s aiming to reach final agreement and close the deal by March 2018. The consortium is offering 2.1 trillion yen ($19 billion) for the unit, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

Bloomberg