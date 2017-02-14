Toshiba to take $6.3 billion hit on US nuclear unit

Corp said on Tuesday it would take a 712.5 billion yen ($6.28 billion) writedown on its nuclear business, wiping out its shareholder equity and dragging the company to a full-year loss.

The company estimated a 390 billion yen ($3.44 billion) net loss for the year ending March 31, compared with a 460 billion yen loss a year earlier, following a 2015 accounting scandal.

The results have yet to be approved by the company's auditor and have been released as guidance, said.

The company also announced that Chairman would step down.