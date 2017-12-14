Toshiba, Western Digital settle deal

has cleared one of the last remaining hurdles to a planned sale of its microchip subsidiary and moved a step away from the financial brink.



The struggling Japanese conglomerate said Wednesday that it had settled a legal dispute with Western Digital, the American data storage company, that threatened to block the is counting on the sale to bring in about $14 billion in much-needed cash after its losses on nuclear power projects in the United States left its finances in tatters.



and said Wednesday that they had agreed to withdraw a cluster of lawsuits and arbitration claims over the deal that they had filed against each other. Under that deal, plans to cede a majority stake in the chip subsidiary to a group of investors led by the investment firm“With the concerns about litigation and arbitration removed, we look forward to renewing our collaboration with Western Digital,” Yasuo Naruke, executive vice president and chief executive of the microchip unit, Memory Corporation, said in a statement.He added, “ also remains on track to complete our transaction with the consortium led by ”signed a deal in September, after months of tumultuous negotiations, to sell 60 per cent of Memory Corporation to the Bain-led group, whose members also include and other technology that rely Toshiba’s NAND flash memory chips to make their products.has bet its future on the sale. Its American nuclear subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric, sought bankruptcy protection in March after delays and cost overruns at two nuclear-plant projects in the United States cost $6 billion in write-offs, rendering it insolvent. Toshiba’s banks have been keeping it afloat, but the company needs cash to repair the damage more permanently.Western Digital, through its subsidiary SanDisk, shares control with of flash memory production operations in The American company also made a bid for Memory Corporation, but it lost out to the Bain group. believed it had a trump card that would allow it to outmaneuver Bain: It contended that, under the terms of its joint venture contracts with Toshiba, needed its approval to sell the microchip unit. turned to the courts to press that claim, but responded by suing in return, saying it was unfairly interfering with the sale.The prospect that Western Digital’s legal challenges might derail the sale to Bain was daunting for Toshiba, but possessed leverage of its own. It announced in October that it would expand flash memory production capacity in without Western Digital’s participation, potentially restricting Western Digital’s access to an important source of advanced memory drives, which it needs in ever-greater numbers to supply its own customers.

raised 600 billion yen, or around $5.3 billion, in short-term funding to sustain it in case the sale to Bain was delayed. It is supposed to be completed in March, though antitrust regulators in several countries must still give approval. Under the agreement reached on Wednesday, and said that they would maintain their joint venture arrangement until at least 2029 and that would have the option of investing in the capacity expansion in Japan, giving it access to additional flash memory supply. Western Digital’s chief executive, Stephen D. Milligan, said his company’s “core priorities” were to protect the Japanese joint venture with and “ensure their success and longevity.”