Touted as most agressive move, US sanctions 24 allies of Vladimir Putin

1The imposed major sanctions on Friday against 24 Russians, striking at allies of in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 US election and other “malign activity.”

The action, taken under pressure from the US Congress, freezes the US assets of oligarchs such as aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska, a close associate of Putin, and lawmaker Suleiman Kerimov, whose family controls Russia’s largest gold producer, Polyus.

The sanctions largely respond to what US intelligence agencies have said was Russian interference in the presidential election, although the Treasury Department painted them as a response to a series of adversarial actions by Moscow.

US Donald Trump has been under fire for not taking strong action against after a series of diplomatic disputes reminiscent of the Cold War era. The sanctions could complicate his hopes for good relations with Putin.

Relations already had worsened recently as the expelled Russian diplomats over a case in Britain and imposed sanctions on Russians for alleged links to cyber attacks.

The latest move is aimed at seven Russian oligarchs and 12 companies they own or control, plus 17 senior Russian officials. They freeze the US assets of the people and companies named and forbid Americans in general from doing business with them.

Trump has faced criticism — including from fellow Republicans — for doing too little to punish for the election meddling. The Department said the sanctions were in response to Russia’s “malign activity,” including its actions in Ukraine, its support of Bashar al- in Syria’s civil war and subverting Western democracies.

US intelligence agencies last year accused of using hacking, false information and propaganda to disrupt the 2016 elections and try to ensure Trump defeated Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. denies interfering in the election.

Preparations for a meeting between Trump and Putin will not be affected by the sanctions, the White House said.

“As the has said, he wants to have a good relationship with but that’s going to depend on some of the actions by the Russians,” White House press Sarah Sanders told reporters.

said it would respond firmly to the sanctions.

“Of course we will not leave this current and any new anti-Russian attack without a harsh answer,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “But first of all we would like to recommend that Washington discard illusions that we can be spoken to in the language of sanctions.”

The sanctions could hurt the Russian economy, especially the aluminium, financial and energy sectors, and are a clear message to Putin and his inner circle of US displeasure.

on the sanctions list include Viktor Vekselberg, key owner of Renova holding group who Forbes magazine ranks as Russia’s 9th richest businessman. He is famous for bringing back a collection of Faberge eggs to

Also targeted is Kirill Shamalov, a minority shareholder with petrochemical company Sibur. Shamalov married Putin’s youngest daughter Katerina in 2013 but unconfirmed media reports say they have since split.

The CEO of Russia’s gas exporter Gazprom, Alexei Miller, said he was proud to be targeted by sanctions.

“Not being included in the first list I even had some doubts - maybe something is wrong (with me)? But I am finally included. This means that we are doing everything right,” Miller said through his spokesman, referring to an earlier US list of Russian oligarchs.

Gazprom has relationships with major foreign companies, especially in Europe.

Gazprom itself is not under sanctions, but the inclusion of Miller on the blacklist could create complicated legal dilemmas for partner companies. Although they are under European Union jurisdiction, they will not want to fall foul of any US legislation.

Deripaska’s blacklisting will also reverberate around the world because his empire has a global footprint and counts major multinationals as partners, including German automaker Volkswagen.