TPP meaningless without US, says Japan as Trump signs withdrawal order

The Japanese government on Tuesday said the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was "meaningless" without Washington's participation after the President signed an executive order to withdraw from the multilateral trade agreement.

"The is meaningless without the because it would lose the fundamental balance of benefits," Japanese government spokesman Koichi Hagiuda told the media.

However, Tokyo insisted that it will try to convince the of the advantages of being integrated into a framework such as that proposed by the TPP, which sought to unite Japan, the and 10 other countries in the Pacific basin - such as Mexico, Peru or Chile - in the world's largest free trade zone, Efe news reported.

"Trump is aware of the importance of free and fair trade. We want to help him understand the strategic and economic merits of the TPP," Hagiuda added.

Trump, who pledged in his campaign to pull the out of the trade alliance, on Monday signed the decree that effectively ends his country's participation in a trans-Pacific free trade agreement.

For the entry into force of the TPP, approved last year, it must be ratified by countries that represent at least 85 percent of bloc's gross domestic product.

The alone accounts for 60 per cent of the combined GDP of the 12 signatory states while Japan, for its part, accounts for 20 per cent.