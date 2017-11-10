JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Oil price rises on supply cuts and political tensions in Saudi Arabia
Business Standard

TPP trade talks reach critical point at APEC

The TPP aims to eliminate tariffs on industrial and farm products across a bloc whose trade totalled $356 bn last year

Mai Nguyen | Reuters 

TPP, trade deal
Trade ministers and officials from the 12 Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) member nations

Talks on pushing ahead the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal without the United States reached a critical point on Thursday as ministers from the 11 countries discussed a proposed agreement in principle.

Talks on the TPP, ditched by US President Donald Trump in one of his first acts in office, have been held on the sidelines of Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in the Vietnamese resort of Danang. 

Clear agreement on proceeding without the United States would be a boost for the principle of multilateral free trade pacts over the bilateral deal-making that Trump favours. But while Japan has been lobbying hard for a quick agreement to move ahead, Canada, New Zealand and Malaysia are among countries that have appeared less enthusiastic to hurry.

"We have collectively reached the stage where we can discuss a proposal for a final package for an agreement in principle of the TPP," Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told ministers from the other countries.

The TPP aims to eliminate tariffs on industrial and farm products across a bloc whose trade totalled $356 billion last year. It also has provisions for protecting everything from labour rights to the environment to intellectual property. As ministers left the first meeting on Thursday, they said more discussions were needed.  An official said they were expected to meet again in the evening ahead of talks between TPP leaders on Friday.
 
"We've got more work to do, but we are inching closer to an agreement so I remain very hopeful," Australian Trade Minister Steven Ciobo told reporters.

First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 02:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements