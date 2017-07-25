GRAPHIC: Tracking United States' trade

The shipped $1.454 trillion worth of goods around the globe in 2016, up by 37.6% since 2009. And imported $2.252 trillion worth of goods from around the globe in 2016, up by 40.6% since 2009.



North American partners supplied 25.8% of import sales to the Importers in Latin America (excluding Mexico) and the Caribbean make a smaller percentage of important purchases at 5%. The export/import product groups shown in the table represent the highest dollar value in American global shipments/import purchases during 2016.



Source: World’s top exports

As President Donald Trump revisits key deals, here’s a look at US’ top five imported and exported goods in 2016: