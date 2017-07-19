Trade deficit top priority in Nafta talks, says US

In a much-anticipated document sent to lawmakers, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he would seek to reduce the trade imbalance by improving access for US goods exported to Canada
and Mexico
under the three-nation pact.
For the first time in a US trade deal, the administration also said it wants an “appropriate” provision to deter currency
manipulation by trading partners. The move appeared aimed at future trade deals rather than specifically at Canada
and Mexico, which are not considered currency
manipulators.
The 17-page document asserted that no country should manipulate its currency
exchange rate to gain an unfair competitive advantage, an often-cited complaint about China
in past years.
Shortly before the release of the document, President Donald Trump
lashed out against trade deals and unfair trade practices, saying he would take more legal
and regulatory steps during the next six months to protect American manufacturers.
Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland said the US list was “part of its internal process” although a source familiar with the Canadian government’s thinking said the document was “not earth shattering.”
The source said officials from the United States, Mexico
and Canada
would meet in Washington
on Tuesday to discuss logistics of the talks. No date has been announced for the Nafta
talks, but they are expected in mid-August.
Mexico’s economy ministry said in a statement it would work “to achieve a constructive negotiation process that will allow trade and investment flows to increase and consolidates cooperation and economic integration to strengthen North American competitiveness.”
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Mexican government official said the list of priorities was “not as bad as I was expecting” and welcomed that the United States
was not pushing to impose punitive tariffs, as Trump
has threatened.
Trade experts have argued that shrinking the yawning US trade deficit
will not be achieved through trade deals but rather by boosting US savings.
“The first bullet point shows their pre-occupation with bilateral trade deficits and that’s unfortunate,” said Chad Bown, a senior fellow and trade expert at the Peterson Institute for International
Economics. “There’s not much that trade policy and trade agreements can do to change those. That’s more of a macroeconomic issue.”
Among the priorities, Lighthizer said the administration would seek to eliminate a trade dispute mechanism that has largely prohibited the United States
from pursuing anti-dumping and anti-subsidy cases against Canadian and Mexican firms.
