Trade war: China retaliates, announces new tariffs on $50 bn of US goods

China will impose additional tariffs of 25 percent on 106 US goods including soybeans, autos, chemicals, some types of aircraft and corn products, among other agricultural goods, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The products targeted by the tariffs were worth $50 billion in 2017, according to a separate statement from the commerce ministry.
Extra tariffs will also be slapped on products such as whisky, cigars and tobacco, some types of beef, lubricants, and propane and other plastic products, the finance ministry said in its statement.
US orange juice, certain sorghum products, cotton, some types of wheat, as well as trucks, some SUVs, certain electric vehicles, will also be subject to the new duties, the finance ministry said.
