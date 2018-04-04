Trade war: China retaliates, announces new tariffs on $50 bn of US goods

China will impose additional tariffs of 25 percent on 106 including soybeans, autos, chemicals, some types of aircraft and corn products, among other agricultural goods, the said on Wednesday.

The products targeted by the tariffs were worth $50 billion in 2017, according to a separate statement from the ALSO READ: Trade war: US levies tariffs worth $50 bn on Chinese goods; China hits back

Extra tariffs will also be slapped on products such as whisky, cigars and tobacco, some types of beef, lubricants, and propane and other plastic products, the said in its statement.

US orange juice, certain sorghum products, cotton, some types of wheat, as well as trucks, some SUVs, certain electric vehicles, will also be subject to the new duties, the said.