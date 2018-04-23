Trade war: Want to avoid US tariffs? China's Settle Logistics knows a way

Want to avoid American tariffs? In China, a company called says it knows a way.

Specifically, that way goes through — a 4,600-mile diversion compared with sending a shipping container from China straight across the Pacific to the But when those arrive at an American port, they will look as if they had come from Malaysia, according to the company, and will be spared tariffs aimed at

“For those unfair barriers targeting our industries from certain countries,” says on its website, “we can adopt other approaches to bypass those tariffs in order to expand markets.”

Such zigzagging routes are called transshipments, and has used them to justify the fight he has picked with a number of countries. They could also take on new relevance should the and China carry out their threats to levy a total of more than $200 billion in tariffs against each other.



Trump imposed tariffs last month on steel and aluminum imports almost no matter where they come from, citing transshipments, though he later carved out temporary exemptions for some countries. He argues that China uses to send much more steel to the than data suggests and that broad tariffs are needed to stop it.

“If you talk China, I’ve watched where the reporters have been writing 2 per cent of our steel comes from China. Well, that’s not right,” Trump said last month. “They transship all through other countries.”

The scale of such tariff-dodging isn’t clear. Based on available data, many economists don’t believe that it plays a major role in American For example, the imports only modest amounts of steel from Malaysia, Vietnam, or other Southeast Asian countries that are popular stops for freight forwarders like

Still, the shadowy world of and other trickery is set to get a much closer look. are likely to be a major part of any negotiations between China and the aimed at settling their dispute. They could also figure into conversations with Europe, South Korea, and other major partners looking to extend their exemptions from Trump’s steel tariffs. The governments may need to be on alert to make sure they do not become way stations and anger Washington.

Prime Minister of announced on March 27 that his country would enact a series of regulatory measures to block By contrast, has insisted that it makes sure the true origins of cargo are accurately identified and that tariffs are paid.



are perfectly legal in most cases. The problems occur when somebody disguises the country of origin, which is illegal in the and elsewhere.

“Products requirement: Do not have a ‘Made in China’ logo,” says the website of one Chinese freight forwarding company, CT-Chan, that promises it can help manufacturers avoid American tariffs.

and relabeling aren’t the only dodge out there, and China by no means has a monopoly on them. American steel and aluminium companies complain that some basic metal is sent to other countries for minimal processing before it is shipped to the Critics say big multinational companies use an accounting trick called transfer pricing to avoid paying higher tariffs when shipping goods between their subsidiaries.

The network of Chinese brokers that bypass tariffs in the West by shipping goods through other countries is extensive and highly developed. The company websites boast of sending steel, aluminium foil, clothing, solar panels and even stainless steel sinks to the and while evading tariffs.



Many of the brokers try to shield themselves from any criticism in China by wrapping themselves in nationalism.





©2018 The New York Times News Service