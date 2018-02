At least 22 people were killed and 28 injured when three bombers attacked a market in Nigeria's Borno state, the authorities said on Saturday.

The mayhem occurred late Friday when the attackers detonated explosives at Kifi, in the outskirts of Konduga town, reports Xinhua news agency.

A witness said the three bombers simultaneously blew themselves up in the crowded market.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.