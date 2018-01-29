Troubled Los Angeles Times appoints Jim Kirk as editor amid unrest

In an attempt to calm rising newsroom tensions at The Los Angeles Times, the paper was expected to name Jim Kirk, a veteran journalist and former and publisher of The Chicago Sun-Times, as its next in chief on Monday, according to company officials. Kirk, who joined Tronc, the parent company of The Times, in August, will replace Lewis D’Vorkin, whose brief stint atop one of the country’s most prominent newspapers touched off widespread unrest in the newsroom. D’Vorkin, 65, who became the newspaper’s top in November, will become Tronc’s chief content officer, a strategic role that will involve establishing new products to distribute the company’s journalism. The leadership changes are the latest twists in an ongoing drama at The Times, which this year has dealt with a successful unionisation vote, a leave of absence for its publisher and a swelling sense of mistrust in its newsroom. In an interview Sunday night, Kirk, 52, conveyed a willingness to improve morale in the newsroom and calm the tensions between managers and Times journalists. “My message to the newsroom will be that we will be working together as one team starting tomorrow to do the best work we can,” Kirk said.

He added that his goal as the top at The Times was to “double down our great coverage of California and Los Angeles and beyond”. “That’s what readers expect from us, and we want to continue that,” he said.