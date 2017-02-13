Trump Admin considering all options on travel ban, including exec order

White House alleged "judicial usurpation" of power by the federal court

The Trump Administration is considering "all options" on travel ban including approaching the Supreme Court or issuing a new executive order, the White House said today, alleging "judicial usurpation" of power by the federal court which blocked President's earlier executive order. "We have multiple options and we're considering all of them. We can appeal the emergency stay to the Supreme Court. Or we can return to the district court and have a trial on the merits. We can pursue further executive actions. All options are on the table," Stephen Miller, the White House Policy Advisor, told ABC News in an interview. President Donald Trump's earlier executive order which temporarily suspended entry of refugees and people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US was blocked by a federal court. Earlier this week, a federal appeals court had refused to let Trump reinstate the temporary ban on travelers, ruling that it violates the due process rights of people affected ...

Miller said there are equal branches of government in this country.



"The judiciary is not supreme. A in Seattle cannot force the President of the US to change our laws and our Constitution because of their own personal views. The President has the power to suspend the entry of aliens when it's in the national interest," he asserted.



"He has that same power under the Article II powers to conduct the foreign affairs of our country. And we will do whatever we need to do consistent with the law to keep this country safe," Miller said.



Appearing on Fox News on another Sunday talk shows, Miller slammed the judges for their verdict against the executive orders of President Trump, which he asserted are legal and constitutional.



"The President's powers here are beyond question. The President has the authority to suspend the entry of aliens into this country," Miller told Fox News.



"He has powers to also engage in conducting border control and immigration control into this country. Those powers are substantial. They present the very apex of presidential authority," he said.



The three judges of the 9th Appeals Court in San Francisco, he alleged made a broad overreaching statement about the ability to check the executive power.



"The Ninth Circuit has a long history of being overturned and Ninth Circuit has a long history of overreaching. We don't have judicial supremacy in this country. We have three coequal branches of government.



"This is a judicial usurpation of the power. It is a violation of judges' proper roles in litigating disputes. We will fight it. And we will make sure that we take action to keep from happening in the future what's happened in the past," Miller alleged.

Press Trust of India