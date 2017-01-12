Trump admin will send 'clear signal' to China on SCS: Rex Tillerson

Tillerson said China needs to be held accountable for its actions with North Korea

The US will send a "clear signal" to China that it must abandon its artificial islands in the South China Sea, Donald Trump's secretary of state pick has warned, hitting out at the communist giant for its "extremely worrisome" activities in the disputed waters.



"We're going to have to send China a clear signal that first, the island-building stops, and second, your access to those islands also not going to be allowed," the 64-year-old former ExxonMobil CEO told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing yesterday.



"China's activity in this area is extremely worrisome and I think, again, a failure of a response has allowed them just to keep pushing the envelope on this," he said in response to a question.



The former oil executive said China's island-building activities in the disputed waters and its declaration of an air defence identification zone over the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands in the East China Sea were "illegal actions".



"They are taking territory or control or declaring control of territories that are not rightfully China's," he said, asserting that "building islands and then putting military assets on those island is akin to Russia's taking of Crimea."



He said it is a "threat to the entire global economy" if China is allowed to somehow "dictate" the terms of passage through these waters.



"So this is a global issue of great importance to many, many of our important allies, but certainly to people in the region," Tillerson said.



"We find we are where we are and we just have to deal with it, and the way we've got to deal with it is we're going to have to show back up in the region with our traditional allies in Southeast Asia and I think use some existing structures to begin the re-engagement," he said, adding that there is USD 5 trillion of economic trade going through those waters every day.



Throwing enough hints that the US will adopt a strong stance against China under a Trump Administration, he said, "I think part of where we struggled with China is we do have important economic relationships. Our economies are intertwined. But we've got to step back and look at all of China's activities."



He said there are international processes for dealing with that and China should respect those international processes.



"Some of their actions have already been challenged at the courts in the Hague and they were found to be in violation," he noted.



China claims almost the whole of the resource-rich (SCS). Its claim, however, is strongly contested by the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.



An international tribunal -- whose jurisdiction Beijing rejected -- ruled last year that there was no legal basis to such claims.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Tillerson



advocated for a "new approach" towards China.



"I think a lot of our troubles today are that we do not enforce. We make commitments we say we're going to do something and then we don't enforce it. And that is, again, a mixed message that I think has been sent in the case of North Korea and our expectations of China," he said.



"I think we have to be clear eyed as to how far China will go and not get overly optimistic as to how far they'll go. And that's why ultimately it's going to require a new approach with China in order for China to understand our expectations of them, going beyond certainly what they have in the past which has fallen short," he asserted.



Tillerson assured lawmakers of US' commitment with regard to the defence of South Korea and Japan.



"We have longstanding ally commitments with Japan and South Korea in the area. And I think we would respond in accordance with those accords, which are not a NATO-type agreement. But certainly, we have made commitments to Japan in terms of a guarantee of their defence," he said.



He also hit out at China for serious human rights violations.



"Relative to categorising it against other nations, I would have to have more information, but they certainly have serious human rights violations," he said.



"China is 90 per cent of North Korea's trading exports and import trading. So they really do have complete control over what sustains the government of North Korea," he said.



"A big part of that is the sale of anthracite coal across the border and the sanctions did speak to that sale. I think that's an area where I think we have to hold China accountable to comporting with the sanctions that were put in place by the UN. And just, we have to call people out on it, when we view they're not complying," he said.

Press Trust of India