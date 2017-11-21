Trump administration asks top court for full enforcement of travel ban

US President Donald Trump's administration has asked the Supreme Court to allow the latest version of its controversial to go fully into effect, pending appeal, the media reported.

The third version of the places varying levels of restrictions on foreign nationals from eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen, reports CNN.

A district court in blocked this iteration of the from going into effect last month.

But a three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals partially lifted that order on November 13, allowing the ban to go into effect except for foreign nationals who have "bona fide" relationships with people or entities in the US.

The language of that order was adopted from a Supreme Court order pertaining to an earlier version of the ban.

In the latest filing on Monday night, Solicitor General Noel Francisco sought to differentiate the President's latest ban from prior iterations, reports CNN.

"It is the product of a review process undertaken by multiple Cabinet officers and government officials... And it is based on express findings of inadequacies in the information sharing practices, identity-management protocols, and risk factors of certain countries."

The 9th Circuit panel is set to hear oral arguments on the case on December 6.