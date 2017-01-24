Trump administration warns China over South China Sea dispute

In a stern warning to China, the US has vowed to "protect its interests" in the disputed South Sea and defend international territories from being taken over by "one country", evoking an angry response from which claimed "indisputable sovereignty" over the region.

"I think areas in the South Sea that are part of international waters and international activities... I think the US is going to make sure that we protect our interests there," Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his first news conference.

"So it's a question of if those islands are in fact in international waters and not part of proper, then yes, we're gonna make sure that we defend international territories from being taken over by one country," Spicer said.

He was responding to a question related to a recent statement made by Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson that US would deny access to these islands as they are in international waters.

in a strongly worded statement had warned US of a war if it is denied the access.

has become more assertive over the South Sea after an international tribunal struck down its claim over almost all of the area.

The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have counter claims over the South Sea.

Reacting to Spicer's remarks, today warned the US that it would not back down over its claims in the South Sea.

" has indisputable sovereignty over the South Sea islands and their adjacent waters," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters in Beijing, adding that the country is "firm in safeguarding our rights and interests."

"The US is not a party to the South Sea issue," she asserted.

Hua also said "firmly upholds freedom of navigation and overflight in the South Sea in accordance with international law" and urged the US to "fully respect the efforts of regional countries to safeguard peace and stability".

On trade ties with the Communist giant, Spicer said that President understands that is a big market for US goods and services.

"When he met the head of Alibaba a couple of weeks ago, that was part of the point. There's huge market issue there. But in many cases, it's not a two-way street," he said.

"I think that whether or not you're talking about the financial services or the banking, you know, the other service industries, or our manufacturing goods and services, or some of the IP problems that we have with China, that it really is not a two-way street," Spicer said.

"So he understands the market that has and our desire to further penetrate that market. But he also recognises, there's a lot of concerns with how we are treated entering into China's market, and we need to review that," he said in response to a question.