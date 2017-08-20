Trump advisor Carl Icahn resigns over negative article due on Monday

Billionaire investor stepped down from an unpaid post as President Donald Trump's advisor on deregulation efforts just days before was preparing to publish a lengthy article detailing potential conflicts of interest.



Icahn said in a letter to released on Friday that he would resign to prevent "partisan bickering" about his role that Democrats suggested could benefit him financially.



was scheduled to post its story online and begin selling printed magazines on Monday. The story points out potential conflicts and even possible criminal law violations involving obscure rules that require oil refineries to blend ethanol into gasoline.In his letter, Icahn wrote that he never had access to non-public information or profited from his position.

