Trump approves release of disputed memo, sends back to Congress

President on Friday approved the release of a classified memo that alleges anti-Trump bias at the and Justice Department, sending the document back to a congressional committee that may make it public, Fox News reported. The four-page memo has been declassified and its release was expected later on Friday, Fox reported, citing unidentified sources. Trump said he had sent back to a memo accusing leadership of the and Justice Department of misconduct, which the House is expected to release later on Friday. “It’s been declassified,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. But will decide what to do with it, he said. “I think it’s terrible.

I think it’s a disgrace,” he said of the memo’s assertions. “A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves.” Earlier, Trump accused top leaders at the and Justice Department of politicising investigations. The memo, by Chairman Devin Nunes, argues the agencies abused their surveillance powers in probing Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential race. “The top Leadership and Investigators of the and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago,” Trump tweeted. “Rank & File are great people!” Trump’s accusation came after he decided to allow publication of the classified memo, which Republicans claim describes anti-Trump bias, officials said.