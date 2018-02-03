Trump approves release of disputed memo, sends back to Congress

-
President Donald Trump on Friday approved the release of a classified Republican memo that alleges anti-Trump bias at the FBI and Justice Department, sending the document back to a congressional committee that may make it public, Fox News reported. The four-page memo has been declassified and its release was expected later on Friday, Fox reported, citing unidentified sources. Trump said he had sent back to Congress a Republican memo accusing leadership of the FBI and Justice Department of misconduct, which the House is expected to release later on Friday. “It’s been declassified,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. But Congress will decide what to do with it, he said. “I think it’s terrible.
I think it’s a disgrace,” he said of the memo’s assertions. “A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves.” Earlier, Trump accused top leaders at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Justice Department of politicising investigations. The memo, by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, argues the agencies abused their surveillance powers in probing Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential race. “The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago,” Trump tweeted. “Rank & File are great people!” Trump’s accusation came after he decided to allow publication of the classified memo, which Republicans claim describes FBI anti-Trump bias, White House officials said.
