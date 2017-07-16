Trump asks Supreme Court to block travel ban ruling

The US Justice Department on Friday asked the to block a judge’s ruling that prevented President Donald Trump’s travel ban from being applied to grandparents of US citizens and already being processed by resettlement agencies.

In a court filing, the administration asked the justices to overturn Thursday’s decision by a US district judge in Hawaii, which limited the scope of the administration’s temporary ban on and travellers from six Muslim-majority countries.

The latest round in the fight over Trump’s March 6 executive order, which he says is needed for national security reasons, came after the intervened last month to partially revive the two bans, which were blocked by lower courts.

The said then that the ban could take effect, but that people with a “bona fide relationship” to a US person or entity could not be barred.

The administration had narrowly interpreted that language, saying the ban would apply to grandparents and other family members, prompting the state of Hawaii to ask Hawaii-based US District Judge Derrick Watson to expand the definition of who could be admitted.

He ruled for the state late on Thursday.