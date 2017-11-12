Trump begged for war during Asia trip: N Korea

-
ALSO READNorth Korea calls US President Donald Trump a 'psychopath' Donald Trump says 'only one thing will work' with North Korea 'Sound of a dog barking': Understanding this North Korean insult to Trump Hosting proms and selling cows: N Korean embassies scrounge for cash Pyongyang condemns US bomber flights near South Korea ahead of Trump visit
-
“Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula,” the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the state news agency.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU