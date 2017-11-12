JUST IN
Trump begged for war during Asia trip: N Korea

Trump had warned North Korea not to underestimate the US as he wrapped up his visit to South Korea

Dahee Kim | Reuters 

Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump, North Korea, US
Photo: Shutterstock

North Korea said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump’s first trip to Asia showed he was a “destroyer” and he had begged for war on the Korean peninsula.

“Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula,” the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

Trump had warned North Korea on Wednesday not to underestimate the United States as he wrapped up his visit to South Korea.

The North Korean spokesman said nothing would deter Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear weapons programme.
First Published: Sun, November 12 2017. 00:07 IST

