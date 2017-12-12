Trump blames Democrats for planting 'false' stories of sexual misconduct

United States President has stated that plethora of allegations levelled against him are "false" and blamed the Democrats for plotting against him.

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS!, Trump, jotted down, in a Tweeter post.

The president also ridiculed a prominent Democratic senator, as a "lightweight."

President Trump lashed out at Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for coming to his office "begging" for donations, and as someone who "would do anything for them."

Trump tweeted, "Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!"

This comes in the backdrop of three women who previously accused Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories in an interview on NBC and at a press conference in New York.

The women - Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks - urged Congress to investigate Trump's behavior.

Hour later, Gillibrand, a Democratic senator from New York, asked for the same thing on Twitter, and called on Trump to resign over the allegations.

In addition to this, women lawmakers in the United States have demanded an investigation into the allegations of against President

In a letter sent to the Chairman and Ranking Member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reforms, at least 54 female lawmakers wrote that "the American people deserve a full inquiry in to the truth of these allegations," reported CNN, citing the letter.

The letter was spearheaded by Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida, the head of the Democratic Women's Working Group.

More than a dozen women have accused President Trump of sexual assault and several more have accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior.

However, Trump has denied all such claims and the has said all women making allegations against the president are lying.