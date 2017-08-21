Trump brands media as 'most dishonest' post working vacation

-
ALSO READTrump takes break from White House with 17-day vacation at his golf club Donald Trump set to embark on first vacation since inauguration Trump on being President: Thought it would be easier, love my previous life A New York hotel deal shows how public pension funds help to enrich Trump Thought being president would be easier than my old life: Donald Trump
-
United States President Donald Trump on Monday branded the news media as 'fake', 'worst' and the 'most dishonest' one, ahead of his return to Washington after a 17-day working vacation.
Trump in a tweet stated, "Heading back to Washington after working hard and watching some of the worst and most dishonest Fake News reporting I have ever seen."
President Trump took what the White House billed as a "working vacation" at his New Jersey golf club and his New York City Trump Tower penthouse for over two weeks this month.
President Trump has also been hitting the headlines lately for dismissing White House senior strategist Steve Bannon.
North Korea was also an issue President Trump had to deal with while out of Washington.
According to the Hill, early in his vacation, he warned of "fire and fury" if that country did not stop its threats against the United States.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU