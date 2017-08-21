Trump brands media as 'most dishonest' post working vacation

United States President on Monday branded the news media as 'fake', 'worst' and the 'most dishonest' one, ahead of his return to after a 17-day

Trump in a tweet stated, "Heading back to after working hard and watching some of the worst and most dishonest Fake News reporting I have ever seen."

took what the White House billed as a "working vacation" at his New Jersey golf club and his New York City Trump Tower penthouse for over two weeks this month.

has also been hitting the headlines lately for dismissing White House senior strategist Steve Bannon.

North Korea was also an issue had to deal with while out of

According to the Hill, early in his vacation, he warned of "fire and fury" if that country did not stop its threats against the United States.