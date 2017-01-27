Trump calls Air Force One a 'very special, beautiful plane'

This was Donald Trump's first ride aboard Air Force One - a modified Boeing 747

Aboard Air Force One on his first flight, has praised the presidential jet, calling it "beautiful" and a "nice plane."



"Beautiful. Great flying, really good. Nice plane," told reporters yesterday travelling with him on his way back from Philadelphia.



Trump, who owns his personal plane, said Air Force One is a "very special plane."



"That's a good one, too but this is a very special plane," he said in response to a question from journalists travelling with him were brought to the front of the aircraft after it landed at the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.



"In pretty cool jacket, right?" he remarked about the navy blue Air Force One jacket draped over the back of his chair.



Press Trust of India