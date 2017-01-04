Trump calls Cuba prisoners 'very dangerous', urges Obama to halt transfers

-
ALSO READDonald Trump warns Barack Obama against more Guantanamo releases Underlying MP jailbreak: 34% prison positions vacant nationwide Maharashtra Prison Tourism: What the jails have in store for visitors Donald Trump says he would reverse concessions given to Cuba Donald Trump's election won't change Canada-Cuba ties: Justin Trudeau
-
US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday urged the Obama administration to halt prisoner transfers from the Guantanamo Bay military prison in Cuba, calling the detainees "extremely dangerous people".
"There should be no further releases from Gitmo. These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield," Xinhua news agency quoted Trump as saying on Twitter.
US President Barack Obama had vowed to close the prison during his tenure and his administration has signalled it is trying to transfer more detainees before the President leaves office on January 20.
During the presidential election campaign last year, Trump had opposed Obama's plan to shutter the prison, vowing to keep it open and "load it up with some bad dudes".