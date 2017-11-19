Trump calls Hillary 'biggest loser', invites her to contest again in 2020

JUST IN
Zimbabwe coup: Mugabe's ruling party to discuss President's exit today
United States President Donald Trump on Saturday, while attacking his former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton, has challenged her to run against him again in the 2020 US presidential election.

"Crooked Hillary Clinton is the worst (and biggest) loser of all time. She just can't stop, which is so good for the Republican Party. Hillary, get on with your life and give it another try in three years!" Trump said in a tweet.

Last month, the US President had said that he hoped his "crooked" political arch rival Hillary Clinton would run for the 2020 presidential elections.

In a morning tweet, the President said: 

After losing the Presidential bid last year, Clinton has remained out of public life and hinted at not contesting election again.

However, she has expressed that she would remain active in national politics, telling CBS in September that she believed "our country's future is at stake".
Sun, November 19 2017. 11:51 IST

