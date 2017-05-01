Trump celebrates first 100 days as US President

US President hit the road on Saturday to celebrate his first 100 days in the with cheering supporters at a campaign-style rally, touting his initial achievements and lashing out at critics.

Trump told a Pennsylvania crowd he was just getting started on meeting his campaign promises. He repeatedly attacked an "incompetent, dishonest" media, saying they were not telling the truth about his administration's accomplishments.

"My administration has been delivering every single day for the great citizens of our country," Trump said in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "We are keeping one promise after another, and frankly the people are really happy about it." The rally occurred on the same day as a climate march at which thousands of protesters surrounded the White House, and it also coincided with the annual black-tie press dinner in

Trump and his staff chose to skip the press dinner because of what he said was unfair treatment by the press. Trump said he was thrilled to be away from the " swamp".

"A large group of Hollywood actors and media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our national capital right now," Trump said to loud boos from the crowd. "If the media's job is to be honest and to tell the truth, the media deserves a very, very big fat failing grade." Trump listed what he said were some of his key early accomplishments, including the successful confirmation to the US of Justice Neil Gorsuch and clearing away many regulations on the environment and business.

He also listed his approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, killing a pending Asian trade pact, and enhanced security measures that have led to a sharp decline in illegal border crossings at the southern border.

"The world is getting the message: If you try to illegally enter the United States, you will be caught, detained, deported or put in prison," Trump said.

He shrugged off his failure to score major legislative victories on his core campaign promises, such as repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act and construction of a Mexican border wall. Trump's ban on visitors from some Muslim nations was blocked in court.

He blamed Democrats for the legislative failures so far and said all of his promises would be kept eventually. "We'll build the wall, people, don't even worry about it," he said. Some supporters in the crowd said they were willing to give Trump more time.

Tax plan could add to deficit: Pence

Vice-President said the Trump administration’s tax overhaul initially could add to the US Budget deficit, but would result in higher economic growth to address it. The comments acknowledge that the plan, details of which may be months away, wouldn’t be revenue-neutral, putting President at odds with some congressional Republicans.

Days after news that the US economy expanded in the first quarter at the slowest pace in three years, Pence said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that the US needs growth that would be spurred by tax reductions to meet its existing obligations, while conceding that the president’s proposal may boost the deficit.