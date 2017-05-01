Trump celebrates first 100 days as US President

US President Donald Trump
hit the road on Saturday to celebrate his first 100 days in the White House
with cheering supporters at a campaign-style rally, touting his initial achievements and lashing out at critics.
Trump told a Pennsylvania crowd he was just getting started on meeting his campaign promises. He repeatedly attacked an "incompetent, dishonest" media, saying they were not telling the truth about his administration's accomplishments.
"My administration has been delivering every single day for the great citizens of our country," Trump said in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "We are keeping one promise after another, and frankly the people are really happy about it." The rally occurred on the same day as a climate march at which thousands of protesters surrounded the White House, and it also coincided with the annual black-tie White House
press dinner in Washington.
Trump and his staff chose to skip the press dinner because of what he said was unfair treatment by the press. Trump said he was thrilled to be away from the "Washington
swamp".
"A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington
media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our national capital right now," Trump said to loud boos from the crowd. "If the media's job is to be honest and to tell the truth, the media deserves a very, very big fat failing grade." Trump listed what he said were some of his key early accomplishments, including the successful confirmation to the US Supreme Court
of Justice Neil Gorsuch and clearing away many regulations on the environment and business.
He also listed his approval of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, killing a pending Asian trade pact, and enhanced security measures that have led to a sharp decline in illegal border crossings at the southern border.
"The world is getting the message: If you try to illegally enter the United States, you will be caught, detained, deported or put in prison," Trump said.
He shrugged off his failure to score major legislative victories on his core campaign promises, such as repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act and construction of a Mexican border wall. Trump's ban on visitors from some Muslim nations was blocked in court.
He blamed Democrats for the legislative failures so far and said all of his promises would be kept eventually. "We'll build the wall, people, don't even worry about it," he said. Some supporters in the crowd said they were willing to give Trump more time.
Tax plan could add to deficit: Pence
Vice-President Mike Pence
said the Trump administration’s tax overhaul initially could add to the US Budget deficit, but would result in higher economic growth to address it. The comments acknowledge that the White House
plan, details of which may be months away, wouldn’t be revenue-neutral, putting President Donald Trump
at odds with some congressional Republicans.
Days after news that the US economy expanded in the first quarter at the slowest pace in three years, Pence said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that the US needs growth that would be spurred by tax reductions to meet its existing obligations, while conceding that the president’s proposal may boost the deficit.
The report card
Here are the main issues the US President Donald Trump has confronted, and what he has achieved in his 100 days of presidency:
Healthcare
A pledge to repeal and replace the 2010 Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature domestic policy, was among Trump's central 2016 election campaign promises. It is also one of the biggest failures of his first 100 days.
Tax Cuts
This week, Trump proposed legislation to slash the corporate tax rate to 15% from 35%, cut the top personal income tax rate to 35%, repeal the inheritance tax, and temporarily slash the rate on overseas profits repatriated to the US.
Immigration and a Wall
The US President pledged to build a wall along the border and to get Mexico to pay for it. He still insists he’ll build wall. On January 27, he ordered a temporary ban on the entry of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Trade
Trump withdrew the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal just days after his inauguration, keeping a campaign promise. He also ordered a review of the causes of US trade deficits. Trump also said he will not terminate NAFTA.
Regulation
Trump issued a permit for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline. He also rescinded Obama-era climate change regulations, including the Clean Power Plan; a ban on coal leasing on federal lands; and rules to curb methane emissions from oil and gas production.He also ordered a review to identify national monuments that can be rescinded or resized.
Buy American, Hire American
Trump has pledged to keep US companies from shipping jobs overseas. Before taking office, Trump used the muscle of his election victory to threaten companies about moving jobs abroad. Trump ordered a review of the H1B visa programmme, which brings highly skilled foreign workers into the United States.
Source: Reuters
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU