Trump condemns Spain attack, tweets 'radical Islamic terrorism' must end

US President today called for strong measures to combat "radical Islamic terrorism", a day after twin terror attacks killed 14 people and injured around 100 in Spain.



A van driver yesterday ploughed into pedestrians on Barcelona's most popular street in broad daylight, killing at least 14 people.



Radical Islamic must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

The Obstructionist make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2017

The terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Police later shot dead five suspects after a second vehicle attack in the coastal town of Cambrils, around 130 kilometres from Barcelona."Radical Islamic must be stopped by whatever means necessary! The courts must give us back our protective rights. Have to be tough!" Trump said in a tweet.In another tweet, Trump said the and agencies were on guard and were monitoring the situation."Homeland Security and are on alert & closely watching for any sign of trouble. Our borders are far tougher than ever before!" he said.Trump accused the Opposition Democratic party of being "obstructionists" and compromising the security of the country."The Obstructionist make Security for our country very difficult. They use the courts and associated delay at all times. Must stop!" he tweeted.