Trump could force Rosenstein out, but will fail to stop Russia probe

If fires or prods him into recusing himself from the meddling investigation he oversees, the president risks creating chaos at the Justice Department while failing to stop the inquiry.

The future of Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general, came under doubt Friday when Trump attacked him in a tweet and a official confirmed that Rosenstein has told colleagues he may have to recuse himself from the inquiry because he’d criticised in a memo before Trump fired the former director.

“I am being investigated for firing the Director by the man who told me to fire the Director!” Trump said on Twitter. “Witch Hunt.” The tweet marked the first time Trump has publicly acknowledged that he is under investigation personally.

Depending on how events play out, the Justice Department could face a crisis not seen since the so-called Saturday Night Massacre when President Richard Nixon’s attorney general and deputy attorney general resigned after being ordered to fire the independent special prosecutor overseeing the Watergate investigation, said Jeffrey Cramer, a former federal prosecutor. “This is not a hypothetical exercise,” said Cramer, who’s managing director of consulting firm Berkeley Research Group. “This is playing out in real time.”

But Trump is likely to be disappointed if he is ultimately seeking to stop the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, a former director, according to Cramer and members of Congress.

“If the president thinks he can fire Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein and replace him with someone who will shut down the investigation, he’s in for a rude awakening,” Dianne Feinstein of California, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. “Even his staunchest supporters will balk at such a blatant effort to subvert the law.”

She said “the president has embarked on an effort to undermine anyone with the ability to bring any misdeeds to light.”

Rosenstein was confirmed by the Senate in April on a vote of 94-6. Senator John Cornyn of Texas, the No 2 Senate Republican, told reporters Thursday that Rosenstein shouldn’t recuse himself.

Ian Prior, a Justice Department spokesman, said in an email that Rosenstein “has said numerous times, if there comes a point when he needs to recuse, he will. However nothing has changed.” Although the White House initially said Rosenstein’s memo led Trump to fire Comey, the president later said he did so because of the investigation.

If Trump’s goal is to limit Mueller’s probe or force him out, Republican Senator John McCain of Arizona said this week, “that would be disastrous for him. I mean Mueller is one of the most respected guys in America.”

Mueller already has assembled a team of 13 lawyers with “several more in the pipeline,” his spokesman, Peter Carr, said in an email.

Lawyers on the team include Andrew Weissman, who most recently served as chief of the Justice Department’s criminal division’s fraud section, and James Quarles, who was an assistant special prosecutor during the Nixon Watergate investigation, Carr said.

Under federal rules, Trump can’t fire Mueller. Rosenstein is the only official who could do it because Attorney General Jeff Sessions previously recused himself from the probe into Russian interference in last year’s presidential campaign and whether anyone close to Trump colluded with the Russians.

