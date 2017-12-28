Trump 'disappointed' with China for allowing oil into North Korea

US President on Thursday said he was "very disappointed that is allowing oil to go into North Korea" and that such moves would prevent "a friendly solution" to the crisis over Pyongyang's nuclear program.

"Caught RED HANDED - very disappointed that is allowing oil to go into There will never be a friendly solution to the problem if this continues to happen!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

earlier on Thursday said there had been no U.N. sanction-breaking oil sales by Chinese ships to after a South Korean newspaper said Chinese and North Korean vessels had been illicitly linking up at sea to get oil to

The Trump administration has led a drive to step up global sanctions on in response to Pyongyang's efforts to develop nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States.

Washington says the full cooperation of China, North Korea's neighbour and main trading partner, is vital to the success of this effort, while warning that all options are on the table, including military ones, in dealing with

The U.N. Security Council last week unanimously imposed new sanctions on for a recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, seeking to further limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil.

The U.N. resolution seeks to ban nearly 90 percent of refined petroleum exports to by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year.

The U.S.-drafted resolution also caps crude oil supplies to at 4 million barrels a year and commits the Council to further reductions if were to conduct another nuclear test or launch another

Documents seen by Reuters this month showed Washington called on the Security Council to blacklist 10 ships for circumventing sanctions by conducting ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum products to North Korean vessels or transporting North Korean coal.

and Russia subsequently asked for more time to consider the proposal.

In September, the Security Council put a cap of 2 million barrels a year on refined petroleum products exports to

has repeatedly said it is fully enforcing all resolutions against North Korea, despite suspicion in Washington, Seoul and Tokyo that loopholes still exist.

Asked at a regular briefing whether Chinese ships were illegally providing oil to North Korean ships, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang reiterated that China, including the military, strictly enforced U.N. resolutions.

"The situation you have mentioned absolutely does not exist," he said.

South Korea's Chosun Ilbo newspaper this week quoted South Korean government sources as saying that spy satellites had detected 30 instances of ship-to-ship transfers to North Korean vessels since October.

A U.S. State Department official suggested on Wednesday that such transfers could still be going on.

â€œShip-to-ship transfers ... remain a concern as part of North Koreaâ€™s sanctions evasions activities,â€ the official said, while declining to provide details.

A State Department spokesman, Michael Cavey, reiterated on Wednesday that the United States had called on all countries to cut economic ties with

"We urge to end all economic ties with the DPRK, including tourism, and the provision of any oil or petroleum products, and expel all DPRK workers," he said, using the acronym for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.