on Friday donated his third-quarter to the (HSS) to help fight the



Trump's annual is $400,000. So, effectively his donation amount would be about $100,000.



"His decision to donate his is a tribute to his compassion, to his patriotism his and sense of duty to the American people. But it's his compassion above all that drives his interest in the issue to which HHS is going to devote his donation, America's devastating opioid crisis," HHS Acting Secretary Eric Hargan, told reporters at theHargan said since day one of this administration, Trump's leadership on this issue has driven action on it across federal government."The kills 175 Americans every day. That means we'll lose seven of our fellow Americans to drug overdoses during this press briefing alone. That kind of urgency is why President Trump delivered a speech back in October calling for HHS to declare an unprecedented nationwide public health emergency regarding the crisis," he said.During his presidential campaign, Trump had announced that he will not take from the government. But as per the US laws, he cannot reject the due to him in his capacity as the President. As such he decided to donate his every quarter.Trump donated his first-quarter to the National Park Service and the second-quarter to the Department of Education.