TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Top German automakers sued over 'cartel'
Business Standard

Trump gets retired General Kelly to replace chief of staff Priebus

Kelly is currently secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Reuters  |  Washington 

Donald Trump, US
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after firing his Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and names Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly as his new Chief of Staff at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland.

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job on Friday, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shake-up of his top team.

Trump announced the move in a tweet a day after his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, accused Priebus of leaking information to reporters in a profanity-laced tirade.

Kelly, 67, a retired four-star Marine Corps general, is currently secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and will assume the chief of staff post on Monday. He was hired with the goal of bringing more discipline to the White House, a senior White House official said.

Trump issued his decision just as he landed aboard Air Force One after a visit to Long Island and hours after Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare failed in the Senate.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements