TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Donald Trump picks Lt Gen McMaster as new national security advisor

Melbourne plane crash: 5 dead as aircraft smashes into a shopping centre
Business Standard

Trump greeted with 'Not My President's Day' protests on Presidents Day

Protesters across US cities took to the streets on Monday to raise their voices against Donald Trump

ANI  |  New York (USA) 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: PTI

Thousands of Americans took to the streets on the occassion of Presidents Day on Monday to denounce incumbent US President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, protesters in cities across the country took to the streets on Monday for "Not My President's Day" rallies with anti-Trump messages.

Olga Lexell, one of about 20 people who helped organise the events in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, said the protests were intended to show Trump there was widespread opposition to his policies and "ridiculous" executive orders.

In New York's Columbus Circle, protesters held placards with the word "No!" in different languages.

In addition, merchants sold T-shirts reading "Not My President" above smaller text reading "Elected but not chosen".

"In the name of humanity, fascist America -- No! No! No! No! No!," they chanted.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Trump greeted with 'Not My President's Day' protests on Presidents Day

Protesters across US cities took to the streets on Monday to raise their voices against Donald Trump

Protesters across US cities took to the streets on Monday to raise their voices against Donald Trump
Thousands of Americans took to the streets on the occassion of Presidents Day on Monday to denounce incumbent US President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, protesters in cities across the country took to the streets on Monday for "Not My President's Day" rallies with anti-Trump messages.

Olga Lexell, one of about 20 people who helped organise the events in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, said the protests were intended to show Trump there was widespread opposition to his policies and "ridiculous" executive orders.

In New York's Columbus Circle, protesters held placards with the word "No!" in different languages.

In addition, merchants sold T-shirts reading "Not My President" above smaller text reading "Elected but not chosen".

"In the name of humanity, fascist America -- No! No! No! No! No!," they chanted.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Trump greeted with 'Not My President's Day' protests on Presidents Day

Protesters across US cities took to the streets on Monday to raise their voices against Donald Trump

Thousands of Americans took to the streets on the occassion of Presidents Day on Monday to denounce incumbent US President Donald Trump.

According to CNN, protesters in cities across the country took to the streets on Monday for "Not My President's Day" rallies with anti-Trump messages.

Olga Lexell, one of about 20 people who helped organise the events in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, said the protests were intended to show Trump there was widespread opposition to his policies and "ridiculous" executive orders.

In New York's Columbus Circle, protesters held placards with the word "No!" in different languages.

In addition, merchants sold T-shirts reading "Not My President" above smaller text reading "Elected but not chosen".

"In the name of humanity, fascist America -- No! No! No! No! No!," they chanted.

image
Business Standard
177 22