Trump greeted with 'Not My President's Day' protests on Presidents Day

Thousands of Americans took to the streets on the occassion of on Monday to denounce incumbent US President

According to CNN, protesters in cities across the country took to the streets on Monday for "Not My President's Day" rallies with anti-Trump messages.

Olga Lexell, one of about 20 people who helped organise the events in Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, said the protests were intended to show Trump there was widespread opposition to his policies and "ridiculous" executive orders.

In New York's Columbus Circle, protesters held placards with the word "No!" in different languages.

In addition, merchants sold T-shirts reading "Not My President" above smaller text reading "Elected but not chosen".

"In the name of humanity, fascist America -- No! No! No! No! No!," they chanted.