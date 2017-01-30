Trump immigration order: Protesters chant 'Ban Trump, Refugees Welcome'

Thousands of protesters rallied in front of the White House on Sunday while demonstrations continued across more than 30 American airports after US President Donald Trump's 'Muslim ban', media reports said.

According to witnesses, the Lafayette Square before the White House was packed by protesters against Trump's ban from noontime as more demonstrators were still arriving, Xinhua news agency reported.

They wielded poster boards bearing messages such as "Ban Trump" "Refugees Welcome" and chanted "No hate! No fear! Refugees are welcome here!"

Protests are also scheduled throughout the day in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle and Chicago, said a CNN report.

In Boston's Copley Square, thousands of people also gathered to protest the immigration ban, according to a report from the USA Today.

Earlier on Sunday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said the international travel disruptions in the wake of the ban was "a small price to pay" for greater security of the US.

On contrary, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday said Democrats are considering legal actions to overturn the order.

Under the order, refugees from all over the world will be suspended US entry for 120 days while all immigration from so-called "countries with terrorism concerns" will be suspended for 90 days. Countries included in the ban are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

