Trump lagging behind Sanders, Biden in lead up to 2020 elections: Survey

The United States President had expressed interest in running for a second term in the 2020 presidential elections.

However, in a survey published by CNN on Tuesday, Trump trails a duo of potential and experienced Democratic candidates, in the lead up to the 2020 elections.

According to the survey, Trump trails former US Vice-President between 40 to 60 percent and Senator between 42 to 55 percent.

The President also lags behind television personality Oprah Winfrey between 41 to 52 percent.

Political observers have said that Biden and Sanders are yet to rule out their bids in 2020 elections.

CNN reported earlier in January that Winfrey was "actively thinking" about running for the post.

Trump speculated earlier that he could defeat Winfrey in 2020 elections if she ran, following her speech at the Golden Globes awards in support of the "Time's Up" movement.

"Yeah, I'll beat Oprah, I like Oprah.

I don't think she's going to run," Trump said.

In terms of highest favourability rating, Winfrey was the highest at 64 percent, followed by Biden with 58 percent and Sanders with 57 percent.