Trump loses a trusted aide in Hope Hicks, White House anxiety lingers

Atleast six Turkish soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish PKK militants
AP/PTI  |  Washington 

President Donald Trump shakes hands with outgoing White House Communications Director Hope Hicks on her last day before Trump boarded Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for a trip to Ohio. (Photo: AP/PTI)
Hope Hicks has bid farewell to the White House and the press-shy communications director took a rare moment in the spotlight on her final day in Donald Trump's administration.

But the exit yesterday of the president's most trusted aide, coming one day after yet another Cabinet departure, highlights continuing uncertainty among Trump aides and White House staff about who might be the next to go.

Hicks was given a gracious goodbye by Trump outside the Oval Office.

That stands in stark contrast to the White House treatment of David Shulkin, the Veterans Affairs secretary who was fired amid ethics questions.
First Published: Fri, March 30 2018. 16:23 IST

