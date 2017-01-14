Trump may end Russia sanctions

Trump said he is prepared to meet with Vladimir Putin after he is sworn in on Jan 20

US President-elect said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal he would keep intact sanctions against “at least for a period of time”, and also said he wouldn’t commit to the “one China” policy until he sees progress from Beijing in its currency and trade practices.



In excerpts from an hour-long interview published by the Journal on Friday, Trump said: “If you get along and if is really helping us, why would anybody have sanctions if somebody’s doing some really great things?”



Trump suggested he might do away with the sanctions — imposed by the Obama administration in late December in response to Moscow’s alleged cyber attacks — if Moscow proves helpful in battling terrorists and reaching other goals important to Washington, the Journal reported.



Trump told the newspaper he is prepared to meet with Russian President some time after he is sworn in on January 20. “I understand that they would like to meet, and that’s absolutely fine with me,” he said.



Asked if he supported the “one China” policy on Taiwan that has underpinned US relations with Beijing for decades, Trump told the Journal: “Everything is under negotiation including One China.”



Reuters