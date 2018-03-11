Trump may tap ex-Microsoft CFO Christopher Liddell as top economic adviser

US President is considering Christopher P. Liddell, a official who was an executive at Microsoft, to succeed departing as the top economic adviser, a media report said.

Citing two persons who were briefed on the discussions, The Seattle Times reported on Saturday that Liddell, who is the director of strategic initiatives, is seen as a front-runner to replace Cohn as director of the

However, a firm decision has not been made Christopher P. Liddell, worked as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Microsoft and later for General Motors.

He joined the last year and has worked closely with Jared Kushner, the President's son-in-law and senior adviser.

Gary Cohn, former president of Goldman Sachs bank, resigned last week amid a major internal clash over Trump's decision to impose tariffs on aluminium and steel imports.

It is the latest in a series of high-profile departures from Trump's team. Cohn, who had been rumoured just weeks ago as a potential next Chief of Staff, will leave the in the coming weeks, CNN reported.

Shahira Knight, a deputy to Cohn who was crucial to the legislation revamping the tax code, and was one of the favourites to replace. But Knight was uninterested, officials were quoted as saying.

Liddell, a New Zealander by birth, became Microsoft's CFO in 2005, leading the company through the economic downturn. After joining General Motors in 2010, he helped guide the automaker's recovery from bankruptcy, the report said.